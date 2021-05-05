Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.85 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

