Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4,931.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

CELH stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 753.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

