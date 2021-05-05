Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $385,000 in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.