Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 715,360 shares of company stock valued at $113,296,292. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

