Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,777 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

