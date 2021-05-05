Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,460 shares of company stock worth $10,270,039 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.66 million, a P/E ratio of -40.42, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

