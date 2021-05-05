Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $14,688,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.