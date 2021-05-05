Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Celsius by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Celsius by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

