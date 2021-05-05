Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 414,388 shares of company stock worth $143,836,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $304.85 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.34 and its 200 day moving average is $387.85. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

