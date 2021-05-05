Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
