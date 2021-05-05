Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $1.70. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,866,289 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

