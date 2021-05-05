Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $1.70. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,866,289 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.