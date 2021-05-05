Spiking Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $269.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spiking has traded 81.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00084417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.96 or 0.00836145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00101394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.56 or 0.09331301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044661 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

