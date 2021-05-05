Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $858.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $858.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.84 million and the lowest is $755.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,030,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

