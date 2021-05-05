Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $41.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. 2,487,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,846. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

