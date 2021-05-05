Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

