Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Sells $46,220.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $46,220.00.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 87,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

