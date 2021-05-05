Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

