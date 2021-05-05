SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives $38.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,830. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

