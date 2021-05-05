Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €66.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.50 ($77.06).

ETR:STM opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €36.88 ($43.39) and a 1-year high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.