Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €66.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.50 ($77.06).

ETR:STM opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €36.88 ($43.39) and a 1-year high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

