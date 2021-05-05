Stacks Price Tops $2.08 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $33.63 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00003614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00263745 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.96 or 0.01134822 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031854 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,177,783 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.