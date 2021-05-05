StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities cut StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNWSF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. StageZero Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.02.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

