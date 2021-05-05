StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Clarus Securities cut StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNWSF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. StageZero Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.02.
StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.
Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.