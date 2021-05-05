Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Shares of SWK opened at $210.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $213.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.05.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 431.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $9,984,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

