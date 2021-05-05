Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

SWK stock opened at $210.72 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $213.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

