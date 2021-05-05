State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

