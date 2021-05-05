State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,943,000 after buying an additional 264,806 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,872,000 after buying an additional 133,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.