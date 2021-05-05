State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Generac by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $312.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

