State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.14.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $470.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.10. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

