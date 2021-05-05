State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of The Trade Desk worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,789,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

TTD stock opened at $666.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 228.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $703.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $770.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

