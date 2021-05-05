State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of RSG opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.