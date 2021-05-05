State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,208 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Fortive worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fortive by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fortive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fortive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

FTV stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

