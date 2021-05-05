State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,656 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 28.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

