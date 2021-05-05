State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 507 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.87, for a total transaction of $851,122.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,698.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $8,321,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $572.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.88 and a 200 day moving average of $436.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $586.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.83.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

