Stella-Jones Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.94. 98,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,451. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.29.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.94.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

