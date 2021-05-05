Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.09

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$54.09 and last traded at C$53.90, with a volume of 34560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.94.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. Analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.