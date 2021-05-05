Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

SCM opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 million, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

