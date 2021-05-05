Stephens Lowers Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Equal Weight

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.