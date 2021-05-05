Stericycle, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $76.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Stericycle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Stericycle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

