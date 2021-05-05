Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CEO Sells $632,750.00 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

STL opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,594 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

