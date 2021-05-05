Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $42.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $42.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.