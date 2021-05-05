Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.61

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.61 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 1799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 96,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,378 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

