Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $750.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $578.67. 6,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,077. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $570.48 and a 200 day moving average of $531.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

