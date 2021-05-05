Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AON Put Options (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,086 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the average daily volume of 185 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $253.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a fifty-two week low of $176.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

