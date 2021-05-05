Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,832 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,519 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $11.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.45. 85,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.81. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $230.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,500,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.