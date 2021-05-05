StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 80,223 shares.The stock last traded at $62.37 and had previously closed at $61.87.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SNEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.