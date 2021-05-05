StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 80,223 shares.The stock last traded at $62.37 and had previously closed at $61.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $24,858,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.