Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Lowered to $98.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STRA. Bank of America lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

STRA stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

