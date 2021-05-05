Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 266 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10.

