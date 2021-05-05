Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

