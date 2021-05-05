Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $254.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $169.17 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

