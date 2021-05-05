Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

