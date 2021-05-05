Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

